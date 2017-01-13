LAHORE

A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday withdrew its order in vice-chancellors’ appointment case to the extent of seven public sector universities where permanent heads were already appointed before the matter of other four varsities was challenged before the court.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had on Dec 19, 2016 suspended a single bench judgment that struck appointment process initiated by the Punjab government for VCs at Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, University of Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif University Engineering & Technology, Multan.

As an interim measure, the division bench had appointed new acting VCs at the four universities making selection from a list of senior most professors given by the government.

The bench had also observed that the fate of the VCs already appointed at the seven universities on Aug 27, 2015 would act provisionally and their fate would be subject to final decision of the government’s intra court appeal against the single bench verdict.

During the Thursday’s hearing, Advocate General, Punjab, Shakilur Rehman Khan told the bench the matter of the seven universities was mistakenly made part of the proceedings in hand. At this the bench withdrew its order to extent of the seven varsities and sought a detailed reply from Higher Education Commission (HEC) by Monday. The seven varsities whose case was separated by the bench include Fatima Jinnah women University, Rawalpindi, Government College University, Lahore, University of Education, Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, Government Sadiq Degree College for Women University Bahawalpur, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

Life imprisonment awarded: An additional district and sessions court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a convict in murder case.

The court has also directed the convict, Rehan Ali, to pay Rs 100,000 as compensation to the legal heirs to the victim.

According to the case, the convict had murdered a man, Kabeer, in 2013 in the Gujjarpurra police area.

Two illegal medical stores fined: Drug Court Thursday imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on the owners of two medical stores for running stores without obtaining licence from the health department.

The court awarded imprisonment to the owners till the rising of the court. The court imposed fine on Ahmad owner of Alhamd Medical Store and Muhammad Hanif owner of Zain Medical Store. The health department had registered cases against them.

