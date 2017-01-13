Potable water to over 50m rural population big challenge: CM

Says survival of state depends on providing basic rights to its citizens

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said providing potable water to 50.5 million rural population is a big challenge and we have to overcome this challenged efficiently.

He said the state is responsible for providing clean drinking to its citizens and the survival of a state depends on providing basic rights to its citizens. Punjab government is determined to providing clean drinking water to 10 core population of the province and all-out efforts will be made to achieve this objective, he added. He said Khadam-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme has been evolved to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the whole population of the province and this project has been launched from Bahawalpur division of South Punjab. Later, this project will be expanded to the central and northern areas of the province in phases and provision of clean drinking water will be ensured to every household of the province. The public voted PML-N to power in 2013 general elections and PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif embarked on the public service journey. Result-oriented steps have been taken during the last three and a half years to overcome energy crisis, eliminate terrorism and provide relief to the public. He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of a two-day consultative seminar on the topic of provision of potable water to rural population of the province under the aegis of Punjab Saaf Pani Company at a local hotel on Thursday. Delegates from China, Turkey, France, Europe, and the Middle East attended the seminar. The CM welcomed the foreign delegates and said a comprehensive strategy will be evolved in the light of their suggestions and proposals to advance Punjab Saaf Pani Programme at the fast pace because the objective of the seminar is to review the programme and reorganise it on modern lines. He said clean water for drinking is the fundamental right of the people of Pakistan and we will make sure to provide this right. In Pakistan, most of the community is relying on underground water reservoirs, which is unfortunately polluted due to many reasons, he added. He said this polluted water is causing many diseases and keeping this factor in mind, 80 water purification plants are working in Bahawalpur district and the number of purification plants is being increased throughout the province. There are 1400 rural water supply schemes which are currently inactive and the government is determined to activate all of them, he added.

laptops: Shahbaz Sharif has accorded approval to purchase of laptops for students and directed the officers concerned to complete the process of purchasing laptops at the earliest.

He said the motivation and enthusiasm behind the scheme of laptop distribution was to help students rise above the problems they faced in their path to gain knowledge. Laptop distribution is carried out purely on merit not only to encourage the talented youth but also to increase the quality and scope of education in the country, the chief minister said.

According to a handout, the chief minister said that progress of a nation depended highly on the investment on its youth as this investment always returned high rates of output so this realisation had made Punjab government to take remarkable initiatives for empowering youth.

FazL: Shahbaz Sharif Thursday went to Chamba House without any protocol and held a meeting with head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazlur-Rehman. He inquired after Maulana Fazlur-Rehman and congratulated him on his recovery. Shahbaz Sharif presented a bouquet to him. The CM chaired a meeting to review measures regarding betterment of healthcare system. The meeting decided to handover hospitals ambulances to Rescue 1122 to facilitate the patients and provide them timely medical aid. Addressing the meeting, the CM said standard healthcare facilities is basic right of people and the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to them. He said health ministers should personally visit to review healthcare facilities in hospitals of the province. He said resources provided for improvement of health sector should be seen utilised in the form of best medical care. This traditional medical system cannot provide the patients with best medical care so there is a need to replace this system with an improved, active and high yield system, he added. He said redressing the grievances of ailing humanity is our responsibility which is possible only through their service. He said immediate decisions will have to be taken to computerise the system of provision of medicines in the hospitals. Shahbaz Sharif directed Health Department and Rescue 1122 to present a comprehensive plan regarding placing of ambulances of the hospitals at the disposal of Rescue 1122 within seven days. He said practical steps should be taken for improvement of healthcare system in the real sense. He said effective system of accountability is vital for improvement of healthcare system and we should join hands to make healthcare system the best. He said expertise of Aga Khan University Hospital will be benefitted for improving healthcare system. Chief Executive Officer Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, Johannes Theodours Kedzierski said he will be pleased to cooperate with Punjab government for improving healthcare system.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF RUKHSANA NOOR: The CM expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and producer Rukhsana Noor, wife of renowned producer Syed Noor. In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to the bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

