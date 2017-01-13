LAHORE

The ongoing cold wave has further intensified bringing down the mercury to 1.6°C in provincial metropolis here Thursday, adding to Lahorites difficulties like gas shortage.

The Met predicted a new wave of rain and snowfall in the next 48 hours across the country. It said that an active westerly wave is likely to enter the country through Balochistan on Friday (today), which will result in rain with snowfall over the hills at a number of places in Balochistan, Sindh, KP/Fata, Punjab/Islamabad and GB/Kashmir.

The officials said the new westerly wave would grip the southern/central and upper parts of the country from weekend and mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

They predicted that foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country while Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -15°C. Other cities where mercury dropped down below 0 included Astore (-14°C), Skardu (-13°C), Gupis and Gilgit (-09°C), Bagrote, Dir and Kalat (-08°C), Rawalakot and Malam Jabba (-07°C), Parachinar, Murree and Quetta (-05°C), Drosh (-04°C) and Bunji, Risalpur, Dalbandin, Chillas and Kakul (-03°C). In Lahore, minimum temperature came down to 1.6°C while maximum was 17°C. Officials said the humidity level was 30 percent.

Met officials predicted that mercury may go further low in Lahore especially at night hours in the coming days.

