Judge abstains from awarding death sentence

as convict was 19 years old at time of murder

An additional district and sessions court on Thursday convicted a suspect named Muhammad Sufyan for the 2011 murder of a minor boy, Haneef, and handed down a sentence of life imprisonment.

The judge, Mehboob Ali Dayo, abstained from awarding the death penalty on the grounds that Sufyan was 19 years old when the crime was committed.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 which would translate into additional imprisonment of six months if not paid.

The convict is one of five men initially nominated by Muhammad Bilal, the father of Haneef, in the police report. The murder had taken place in the Mubina Town police station and the accused had shot the boy dead.

While Bilal had withdrawn the names of two co-accused Yousuf and Sultan, another accused, Haroon, was deemed innocent and acquitted by the court on a plea. Two more co-accused, Noor Muhammad Shah alias Noor Khan and Muhammad Ali, have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

MQM-P leader

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned till January 27 the hearing of two cases – one related to explosives and the other of motorcycle theft – against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Kamran Farooqui.

The detained MPA was produced before the court and, in response to his application for ‘B-Class’ facilities in prison, the court issued notices to the state counsel for presenting arguments on January 27. The two cases against Farooqui were registered at the Nabi Bukhsh police station.

Drug smugglers remanded

A city court sent 10 suspected drug smugglers on a judicial remand for two weeks, adds INP.

Police on Thursday produced the 10 suspects detained by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) with 1,480 kilograms of heroin in their possession.

The court, while sending them on a 14-day judicial remand, directed the investigation officer to present the case challan at the next hearing.

