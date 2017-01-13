Anti-terrorism court also issues non-bailable warrant against Hammad Siddiqui

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) trying the suspects of the Baldia factory arson attack directed the interior ministry on Thursday to get a Red Notice for a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker.

The 2012 hit on Ali Enterprises is considered one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters in which 259 workers were burnt alive. Investigations led to the revelation that the garment factory was deliberately set ablaze over resisting extortion.

Hammad Siddiqui, the then head of the MQM Karachi Tanzeemi Committee, was accused by prime suspect Abdul Rahman ‘Bhola’ of ordering the attack. On Wednesday the ATC issued a non-bailable

warrant for Hammad’s arrest and directed the interior ministry to get a Red Notice for him.

A Red Notice is a global alert circulated by Interpol, an intergovernmental organisation facilitating international police cooperation, to seek the location and arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or an international tribunal with a view to their extradition.

The court also directed the investigating officer to submit a supplementary charge sheet by January 25. Former Sindh minister and senior MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui also appeared in court and got his interim bail confirmed until January 25. He was named a co-accused by Bhola in his confessional statement.

The prison authorities also produced Bhola and Zubair ‘Charya’ in court. During an informal discussion with journalists outside the courtroom, the prime suspect denied all allegations levelled against him, claiming that he had not made any confession and that he was under a lot of pressure.

Three weeks ago he had recorded his confessional statement before a local court. He is believed to have been a sector in-charge for the MQM at the time of the tragedy – a claim that all the factions of the party have vehemently denied.

Bhola claimed that he, Charya and others had doused the factory with a chemical that caught fire and spread throughout the unit. He was picked up through Interpol on December 2 from a hotel in Nana, a red-light district in Thai capital Bangkok.

Two days ago another accused – Ghulam Ali ‘Goli’ – was remanded to police custody for a fortnight.

The court was informed that Goli was accused of possessing illegal weapons and that he needed to be interrogated. Goli has already confessed to his crimes before the investigators, admitting that he was one of Bhola’s accomplices.

