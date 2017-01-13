The performance of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) over the recent past has been far from satisfactory. The city’s sewerage system is in shambles, while the water supply infrastructure too is in no proper shape. We have prepared plans to redress this situation and hope to deliver on our promise.

These views were expressed by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the second edition of the three-day Pak Water Expo at the Expo Centre on Thursday.

Vohra, while speaking to the media after the concluding ceremony, said there was a dire need for treatment plants to improve the quality of Karachi’s water supply. To this end, he added, the local government representatives had drawn up plans that could enhance Karachi’s water and sanitation conditions which were still pending approval.

As for the water expo, the deputy mayor said such exhibitions should be held twice a year to create greater public awareness about efficient use of water through modern technology.

