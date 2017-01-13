Justice Siddiqui to be laid to rest today

The funeral prayers for Sindh governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, who passed away on Wednesday, will be offered at the Governor House after Friday prayers.

According to the spokesman for the Governor House, the late governor will be laid to rest in the Gizri graveyard in Clifton with due protocol.

Earlier, the option of holding the funeral prayers at the nearby Bagh-e-Jinnah (old Polo Ground) was also considered, but later the idea was dropped due to the expected attendance of VVIPs in the funeral.

On the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial government observed a day of mourning on Thursday when the national flag was hoisted at half mast at all main government buildings and installations, including the Chief Minister House, Sindh High Court, Sindh Assembly and Sindh Secretariat.

The former chief justice of Pakistan, Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, became the 31st governor of the province on November 11, 2016, after Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan was removed from the post. Khan had remained governor of the province for a record period of over 13 years. Siddiqui’s stint as governor of just over two months is considered to be the shortest-serving governor of the province.

On November 13 the retired justice, soon after his oath-taking ceremony as governor, was shifted to a private hospital in Clifton after he developed serious respiratory illness. On December 15 the governor was discharged from hospital, but even after this he could not perform his functions as per the official routine owing to his serious ill health.

The ailing governor, during his very brief stint, even could not pay the ceremonial visit to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the founder of the nation after assuming the top constitutional position of the province.

On Thursday, dignitaries kept visiting the Governor House and the private residence of the late governor in DHA to condole with the bereaved family.

Senator Saeed Ghani of the Pakistan Peoples Party visited the late governor’s residence and condoled with his son Afnan Siddiqui.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the senator said that the late Siddiqui had rendered great services for the country and everyone shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Answering a question regarding the appointment of the new governor in the province, he said that it was the discretion of the prime minister, who was not bound to consult the province before appointing the governor. If the PPP ruling in the province was consulted on the matter, then it would set a good precedent.

As per the constitutional norm, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, assumed the office of the governor in the acting capacity till the appointment of a full-time governor in the province by the federal government.

Lawyers mourn

Proceedings remained suspended at the city and Malir courts on Wednesday, on appeal of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC), to mourn the passing away of Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeed-Uz-Zaman Siddiqui. Most of the cases were heard at the judges’ chambers.

Senior officials of the judicial fraternity remembered Justice Siddiqui as an impartial judge of the superior courts. Commending his honesty and conscience, the lawyers observed that he was among the few courageous judges who had refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) during the dictatorship of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

