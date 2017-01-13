Tragedy at Gadani

This refers to the editorial, ‘The cost of life’ (Jan 12). The fires and disasters that have taken place at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in Hub, Balochistan are a cause for concern. The lack of safety measures at the site and the failure to implement rules has resulted in the death of a large number of workers. Unfortunately, the voices of those who have been affected by these disasters have also been swept under the carpet. The media has not drawn attention to their plight and the provincial government has also done little to ensure the safety of workers.

If we continue to adopt such a cruel and indifferent approach to the matter, the tragedies at Gadani will continue unabated and families will continue to lose their loved ones to similar incidents. We cannot put a price tag on life. It goes without saying that life is precious and efforts should be made to preserve it at all costs.

Asifa Sarfaraz

Lahore

