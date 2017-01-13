Agents of change

This refers to the article, ‘Evil in the heart’ (Jan 12) by Kamila Hyat. The points raised by the writer are apt given the current situation of missing children. It is difficult to understand the sense of shock and horror people have been exhibiting lately regarding the number of children that are being kidnapped, beaten and harassed, physically and emotionally. The situation has not gotten worse over time – it has persisted for decades. However, the positive aspect that has recently emerged is that people are speaking out against it. With news agencies no longer serving as the sole gatekeepers of what information is disseminated and with social media playing a more active role, flow of information has become more accessible. This also means people are more vocal about issues on their public forums and protests and actions, no matter how contained or limited, have been sparked.

The other point raised by the writer – that we must act as honourable citizens, willing to act against those who are essentially evil – is poignant. Unless we take the responsibility to work for the betterment of our society, nothing will change. While law-enforcement agencies have a more demanding role at work, we as citizens must bring about the change we wish to see and tackle evil ourselves too.

Kiran Jamal

Karachi

