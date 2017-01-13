Briefs

Ghazi Barotha performing well

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The 1,450MW Ghazi Barotha Hydel Power Station has provided 91.1 billion units of low-cost hydropower to the national grid since commissioning in August 2003, which is 8.6 billion units over and above the generation envisaged in PC-I of the project for the said period.

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) noted this with satisfaction during his visit to Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project on Thursday.

The chairman said that the hydropower stations owned and operated by Wapda have been significantly contributing towards the prosperity of the country. These stations have not only helped meeting electricity requirements in Pakistan, but also stabilising electricity tariff for the consumers. Ghazi Barotha – the second largest hydropower station – is one of them, he said.

Terming Ghazi Barotha an engineering marvel, the chairman appreciated the management for effective and efficient operation and maintenance of the project. The project has been generating 7.1 billion units of electricity per annum on average against the PC-I rated generation of 6.6 billion in a year.

‘Incentive package disappointing’

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has appreciated the Rs180 billion incentive package announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to boost exports, but invited his attention to the urgent requirements of the SME sector involved in value addition, experts said on Thursday.

Exports cannot be increased without facilitating the value addition sector. The SME sector, which deserves immediate attention of the government, has been ignored in the package, they said, adding that the package is lopsided, as it is benefiting the spinners more than the entire textile industry. The package is far-fetched, whereas the country needed a fast-track approach for dwindling exports, they added.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver urged the prime minister to consider facilitating the SME sector and encourage value addition by the SMEs. The Finance Ministry needs to realise that concrete measures are required to increase exports and the role played by the SMEs is significant. The sector needs SME-friendly policies of taxation, duties and concessional finance for the micro to medium sector, he added.

Pakistan, Holland to boost agri ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Netherlands Thursday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, and dairy to develop the agriculture and livestock sector in the country.

It was decided during a meeting between Ambassador of Kingdom of Netherlands Jeannete Seppen and minister for national food security and research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan.

The ambassador called on the minister and discussed issues of mutual interest and means to promote bilateral cooperation in agriculture and dairy development. They also discussed issues relating to the import of Paramount Potato Seed to further boost potato production in the country.

The minister thanked the Kingdom of Netherlands for extending technical assistance for dairy development, and said that Pakistan and Netherlands two joint venture companies in the dairy sector were operating successfully. Joint ventures in other sectors would boost bilateral cooperation and benefit the people of the two countries, he added. Pakistan was importing potato seed from Netherlands, Bosan said, and informed the ambassador that the government was making amendments in the seed act, which would allow more companies to import the seed.

The ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the government for the development of the agriculture sector and food security in the country. She informed that Netherlands has made agriculture the top priority from 2017 onwards for the development of the sector.

SpiceJet, Boeing to seal $10bln deal

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: India´s SpiceJet is set to seal an order for at least 90 new 737 jets from Boeing, two sources said on Thursday, as the low-cost carrier targets an expansion to tap into the South Asian nation´s booming air travel market.

The announcement for the 737 MAX aircraft - which includes at least 42 of the narrowbody jets SpiceJet had previously agreed to buy from Boeing in 2014 - is expected as early as Friday when SpiceJet´s chairman holds a press event in New Delhi, the sources, who were familiar with the matter, said. One of the sources said the SpiceJet order could be for as many as 100 new planes.

Boeing last week posted an order for 100 737 MAX jets from an unidentified customer. The sources declined to be identified ahead of Friday´s press announcement.

Jubilee Life achieves milestone

News Desk

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the country’s leading life insurance company, launched Window Family Takaful operations in 2015 and has successfully become the first Window Takaful Operator achieving the milestone of Rs1 billion contribution within a record time, a statement said on Thursday.

Javed Ahmed, CEO and MD of Jubilee Life Insurance, said: “The SECP’s decision of starting Takaful window operations was excellent for the industry, as it has helped us increase the consumer base.”

“Although, the percentage of people not opting for traditional insurance due to religion was always fairly low. Today, we stand even more determined to excel and with our focused strategy covering all growth areas, resulting in continued success for the organisation.”

