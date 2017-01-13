Sydney

Shanghai copper traded little changed in low volumes on Thursday, while most other Shanghai contracts fell after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump failed to offer concrete stimulus plans.

The London Metal Exchange electronic trading platforms did not open. The LME was investigating the issue, but did not offer a timeframe for resolving it. Trump´s first news conference since the Nov. 8 election contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending, two factors that had fuelled the five-week rally in stocks and a selloff in global bond markets. Hopes Trump would unleash waves of fiscal spending on infrastructure were a driver for copper prices to punch through the $5,000 a tonne mark late last year.

Freeport-McMoRan and other copper miners have halted Indonesian shipments of copper concentrates to abide by a government ban on exports of unprocessed metal ores that took effect on Thursday, a mining ministry official told Reuters.

