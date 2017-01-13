Karachi

Trading activity improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The Spot rates stood firm at Rs6,350/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,805/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,485/maund and Rs6,950/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said although lint arrival in the country had increased, it remained below the target and the total demand of the industry. Thus, the demand would be met through imported lint, which would now be exempted from four percent regulatory duty.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 8,000 bales in between Rs6,000/maund to Rs6,650/maund. Transactions were recorded from Sanghar, Nawabshah and Bandhi in Sindh and from Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Faqirwali, Chistian, Burewala and Yazman Mandi in Punjab.

