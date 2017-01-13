Singapore

Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by expectations of strong demand growth in China and signs that OPEC members are starting to cut output, but markets were still held back by rising U.S. crude inventories and plentiful global supplies.

Prices for Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $55.30 a barrel at 0717 GMT, up 20 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $52.32 a barrel, up 7 cents.

Traders said Brent was receiving support from record Chinese car sales, which grew 13.7 percent between 2015 and 2016 to a total of 28 million sold vehicles over the year.

Reflecting China´s growing fuel consumption, its net crude imports will rise 5.3 percent to 396 million tonnes (around 8 million barrels per day) in 2017, state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) said on Thursday.

