Bengaluru

Gold rose to a 7-week high on Thursday on a weaker dollar after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump provided little clarity on future fiscal policies at a press briefing.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,196.06 per ounce, after touching a high of $1,198.58, its best since Nov. 23. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,197.80 per ounce.

In his first press briefing as U.S. president-elect, Trump presided over a wide-ranging session that lasted longer than expected but contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending, analysts said.

"Politics appears to have captured the gold market´s attention and is playing a role in directing near-term prices," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.

"Gold will remain finely tuned to political comments and developments from Trump and his team if the economic nationalists, who want to impose tariffs and increase infrastructure spending, have greater influence, we believe gold will likely trade higher.

