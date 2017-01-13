Hot Now

SYDNEY: The U.S. dollar nursed widespread losses on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump´s long-awaited news briefing provided scant clarity on future fiscal policies, disappointing bulls wagering on major stimulus.

Yet neither did Trump mention possible tariffs against Chinese exports, a relief for Asian share markets that have feared the outbreak of a global trade war.

It was enough to help MSCI´s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climb 0.6 percent to its highest since late October, wile Shanghai stocks edged up 0.2 percent. Going the other way, Japan´s Nikkei slipped 0.9 percent as the yen climbed on a retreating dollar.

Spread betters also pointed to a hesitant start for European bourses, with the UK flat and German stocks a touch lower. Wall Street had overcome its brief wobble to end Wednesday firmer.

The Dow added 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent and the Nasdaq 0.21 percent. Health stocks were not so lucky after Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" by charging high prices.

0



0







Dollar lowers was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178662-Dollar-lowers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar lowers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178662-Dollar-lowers.