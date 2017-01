KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $23.20 billion as of January 6 from $23.163 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $41 million to $18.309 billion against $18.269 billion in previous week. However, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks inched down to $4.890 billion as compared to $4.894 billion in the preceding week.

0



0







Forex reserves increase was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178660-Forex-reserves-increase/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Forex reserves increase" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178660-Forex-reserves-increase.