SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid for a third session on Thursday, trading near one-week lows as the market faced pressure from forecasts of favourable weather in the U.S. Plains and the Black Sea region.

Corn and soybeans lost more ground as investors in agricultural markets awaited key U.S. government reports due at 1700 GMT. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release a series of reports, including U.S. quarterly grain stocks, U.S. annual crop production, U.S. winter wheat seeding and its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

"The weather is a key player in the wheat market, U.S. and other regions, including Ukraine are looking good," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "The second issue is the number of acres U.S. farmers planted with wheat because the cost of production is much higher than the current price.

If there is a big decline in acreage, let´s say 5 to 10 pct, it will support wheat prices. " The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had fallen 0.2 percent to $4.18 a bushel by 0317 GMT, having closed down 1.9 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week low of $4.12 a bushel.

