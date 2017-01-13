SEOUL: Samsung Group leader Jay Y Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor´s office on Thursday for questioning on suspicion of bribery in an influence-peddling scandal that may force President Park Geun-hye from office.

The country´s top conglomerate has become important in the investigation of Park, who was impeached by parliament in December over the corruption scandal. She would be the country´s first democratically elected leader to be removed from office early if the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment. Park has denied wrongdoing.

"I am very sorry to the South Korean people for not showing a better side," Lee told reporters as he arrived at the prosecution office in a black Korean-made Ssangyong sedan, greeted by protesters holding signs calling for his arrest and accusing him of being the president´s accomplice.

Parliament impeached Park over allegations she allowed a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to exert inappropriate influence over state affairs. Choi is accused of colluding with Park to pressure big businesses, including the Samsung Group, to contribute to non-profit foundations backing the president´s initiatives.

Choi, on trial on charges of abuse of power and attempted fraud, has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors named Lee a suspect on Wednesday and they are investigating whether Samsung gave 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a business and foundations backed by Choi in exchange for the national pension fund´s support for a 2015 merger of Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc. Lee has denied bribery.

Wearing a dark suit, white shirt and dark red tie, Lee bowed after making brief remarks to reporters. Proving improper dealings between Park, or her confidant Choi, and Samsung would be key for the prosecutors´ case, analysts said, noting their goal is to prove Park or her surrogates such as Choi took bribes from corporations in exchange for favours. The prosecution spokesman on Wednesday would not rule out the possibility of investigators seeking an arrest warrant for Lee, 48, who in December denied accusations the conglomerate sought to curry the favor of Park or Choi to secure the 2015 merger, a deal seen as critical for ensuring his control of the conglomerate.

