KARACHI: The profits of asset management companies (AMCs) are likely to increase following the decision for reversal of collection of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) by federal and provincial authorities, sources said on Thursday.

A bunch of Asset Management Companies has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about the decision of the Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), which decided to reverse Federal WWF up to May 20, 2015 and provision of Sindh WWF from May 21, 2015 by the AMCs and their collective investment schemes to be implemented from January 12, 2017.

The fund managers said the decision would have an impact on the net asset values of the collective investments. Sources said a recent decision of the Supreme Court had paved the way for the fund managers to utilise the accrued amount for their balance-sheet. The apex court in its judgment in November 2016 declared that WWF has nothing to do with the tax. The sources said that the AMCs were maintaining their books and were showing liabilities under the head of WWF. “The decision will increase AMCs profit margins,” an expert said. However, industry sources said most of the companies had already settled the amount; therefore, there would not be any impact on the profitability.

0



0







AMCs profits likely to increase on WWF decision was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178653-AMCs-profits-likely-to-increase-on-WWF-decision/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AMCs profits likely to increase on WWF decision" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178653-AMCs-profits-likely-to-increase-on-WWF-decision.