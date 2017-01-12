The French Establishment is set for a shock

By Harry de Quetteville

The French presidential election campaign kicks off in earnest tonight, with Francois Fillon holding a glitzy mass rally in Nice. Fillon has stuttered since he convincingly won the Rightwing nomination of the Republicans at the end of last year. But the most significant change in the French political scene since then has nothing to do with him. Rather, what has most shaken things up is the emergence of the centrist independent Emmanuel Macron as a serious pretender to the throne. I have repeatedly written that Macron – apparently an almost impossibly long shot – could win this presidential election. Sure, he was the economy minister in François Hollande’s disastrous administration; sure, he is a scion of France’s school for establishment elites; and, sure, he is a former investment banker, but somehow he has fostered the image of an outsider who wants to end the fusty immobility of the status quo. It has been a huge success. He has become a media darling, and positioned himself brilliantly to scoop up the votes of Leftwingers appalled by the disarray of the Socialist party, and Rightwingers for whom the Thatcherite agenda of Fillon is a step too far. Like Fillon, Macron would defeat Marine le Pen in the election’s second round head-to-head (indeed by a marginally greater distance). The challenge is for the young pretender to get to the second round at all. To do so, he needs to take one of the top two places in the first round from either Le Pen or Fillon. What has to happen for that to come about? First, the Socialist party needs to select as fringe a candidate as possible. If Macron is going to chip off the most votes possible from the Socialists, he needs them not to select their strongest option – former PM, Manuel Valls. Second, he needs the other centrist candidate, Francois Bayrou, to stand down. Bayrou was in Macron’s position in 2007, when centrist voters put off by Sarkozy to the Right and Ségolène Royal to the Left, propelled him to the cusp of the run-off. But Bayrou’s time has come and gone. The odds against the Socialists committing an act of political self-harm and Bayrou voluntarily vacating the political scene may seem long. But Macron has been already proved himself, like Napoleon’s ablest generals, to possess that prime quality: luck. If the Republicans had chosen the more emollient figure of Alain Juppe as their candidate, then Macron’s candidacy would already be over, snuffed out for want of room in the centre of the political spectrum. Fillon’s nomination gave him the breathing space he needed. So perhaps it is inevitable that the Socialists do indeed seem set on selecting someone who isn’t Manuel Valls – Arnaud Montebourg, a hard-Left former industry ministry who has more in common with Corbyn than Blair (to whom Valls is often compared). The race between the two men is very close, but Montebourg could well squeak it later this month. That would be a massive boon for Macron. As for Bayrou, he has promised to make up his mind whether to run by the beginning of next month. You can absolutely guarantee that the Fillon camp will be on the phone urging him to do so, for a Bayrou candidacy would clog the centre ground, deprive Macron of crucial votes, and assure Fillon of his place in the head-to-head with Le Pen that would almost certainly see Fillon elected president. Who knows what Bayrou is being offered to stay in the race? Will he? That is the $64,000 question. If only because Macron seems at the moment to be surfing one of those astonishing political waves that sweep all before it, my feeling is that he will be lucky again. That Montebourg, not Valls, will win the Socialist nomination; that Bayrou, under growing pressure from within his Mouvement Democratique, and faced with crumbling polls, will pull out. If that happened the French presidential election would be heading for a three-way tie, with Macron, Fillon and Le Pen all hovering around 25 per cent of votes come the first round of voting on April 23. Who squeaks into the second round is anyone’s guess. But here’s the interesting thing, if Macron makes it, he would beat not just Le Pen, but Fillon too. The scenario for him to get there is complicated, but don’t bet against it happening. The French presidential election is now a three-way race. And the dark horse is coming up fast on the rail.

