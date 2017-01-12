The French Establishment is set for a shock

Print Story
      The French presidential election campaign  kicks off in earnest tonight, with Francois Fillon  holding a glitzy mass rally in Nice. Fillon  has stuttered since he convincingly won the Rightwing  nomination of the Republicans at the end of  last year. But the most significant change in the  French political scene since then has nothing to do  with him.  Rather, what has most shaken things up is the  emergence of the centrist independent Emmanuel  Macron as a serious pretender to the throne.  I have repeatedly written that Macron – apparently  an almost impossibly long shot – could win  this presidential election. Sure, he was the economy  minister in François Hollande’s disastrous administration;  sure, he is a scion of France’s school for establishment  elites; and, sure, he is a former investment  banker, but somehow he has fostered the  image of an outsider who wants to end the fusty immobility  of the status quo.  It has been a huge success. He has become a  media darling, and positioned himself brilliantly to  scoop up the votes of Leftwingers appalled by the  disarray of the Socialist party, and Rightwingers for  whom the Thatcherite agenda of Fillon is a step too  far. Like Fillon, Macron would defeat Marine le Pen  in the election’s second round head-to-head (indeed  by a marginally greater distance).  The challenge is for the young pretender to get  to the second round at all. To do so, he needs to  take one of the top two places in the first round  from either Le Pen or Fillon. What has to happen  for that to come about?  First, the Socialist party needs to select as fringe  a candidate as possible. If Macron is going to chip  off the most votes possible from the Socialists, he  needs them not to select their strongest option –  former PM, Manuel Valls. Second, he needs the  other centrist candidate, Francois Bayrou, to stand  down.  Bayrou was in Macron’s position in 2007, when  centrist voters put off by Sarkozy to the Right and  Ségolène Royal to the Left, propelled him to the  cusp of the run-off. But Bayrou’s time has come and  gone. The odds against the Socialists committing  an act of political self-harm and Bayrou voluntarily  vacating the political scene may seem long. But  Macron has been already proved himself, like  Napoleon’s ablest generals, to possess that prime  quality: luck.  If the Republicans had chosen the more emollient  figure of Alain Juppe as their candidate, then  Macron’s candidacy would already be over, snuffed  out for want of room in the centre of the political  spectrum. Fillon’s nomination gave him the breathing  space he needed.  So perhaps it is inevitable that the Socialists do  indeed seem set on selecting someone who isn’t  Manuel Valls – Arnaud Montebourg, a hard-Left former  industry ministry who has more in common  with Corbyn than Blair (to whom Valls is often compared).  The race between the two men is very close,  but Montebourg could well squeak it later this  month. That would be a massive boon for Macron.  As for Bayrou, he has promised to make up his  mind whether to run by the beginning of next  month. You can absolutely guarantee that the Fillon  camp will be on the phone urging him to do so, for  a Bayrou candidacy would clog the centre ground,  deprive Macron of crucial votes, and assure Fillon  of his place in the head-to-head with Le Pen that  would almost certainly see Fillon elected president.  Who knows what Bayrou is being offered to stay in  the race? Will he? That is the $64,000 question. If  only because Macron seems at the moment to be  surfing one of those astonishing political waves that  sweep all before it, my feeling is that he will be  lucky again. That Montebourg, not Valls, will win  the Socialist nomination; that Bayrou, under growing  pressure from within his Mouvement Democratique,  and faced with crumbling polls, will pull out.  If that happened the French presidential election  would be heading for a three-way tie, with Macron,  Fillon and Le Pen all hovering around 25 per cent of  votes come the first round of voting on April 23.  Who squeaks into the second round is anyone’s  guess. But here’s the interesting thing, if Macron  makes it, he would beat not just Le Pen, but Fillon  too. The scenario for him to get there is complicated,  but don’t bet against it happening. The  French presidential election is now a three-way  race. And the dark horse is coming up fast on the  rail.   

