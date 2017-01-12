Print Story
X

    • Why are robots still so rubbish?

      By OTHERS
      January 12, 2017
      Print : World
      Why are robots still so rubbish?

       By Cara McGoogan 

      Walking through the hall  of robotics at the  world’s largest technology  fair you would be forgiven  for thinking you had stepped  back in time.  For an event that ismeant to  showcase the world’s best technological  innovations, this  year’s Consumer Electronics  Show’s robots hall was filled  with uninspired creations made  from white plastic that do less  than the average smartphone  and could have been designed  in the last century.  Many of the robots on show  just gave a human form to  tablets and intelligent speakers  with the added (but useless)  ability of moving around and  dancing. In some cases, the robots  were able to perform additional  tasks such as picking  things up, but in themain it was  hard to find one that was more  than simply an iPad that can follow  its owner around. Despite  this,many have proclaimed that  robotics won the show at CES  2017.  “2017 will be the year of the  robo-butlers”, declared Wired.  While USA Today said robots  “stole the show” as the “coolest  thing from this year’s CES”.  The International Robotics  Federation forecasts households  across theworldwill have  purchased around 35million domestic  and personal robots by  next year. That’s the same number  of smartwristbands, including  the likes of those made by  Fitbit, consumers snapped up in  2016, according to Gartner.  Meanwhile market research  company IDC estimates the  consumer robotics industrywill  reach $6.5 billion (£5.4bn) by  2020.  But aswe start 2017, it’s hard  to see how household robots  are going to fulfill such lofty predictions.  Science fiction has  promised robots that can control  our homes, organise our  lives and offer emotional companionship.  But despite the billions  of dollars been invested in  recreating such machines, it  would appear we are still some  way off.  “Personal robots, especially  humanoids, are at the crossroads  of technology trends -  such as artificial intelligence,  voice-based assistants and the  internet of things - and resonate  with consumers as something  very futuristic,” said Thomas  Husson, vice president and consumer  electronics analyst at  Forrester.  “In Japan, South Korea and  increasingly China, robots are  are moving away from just  being used in the industrial  space to entering retail and  homes. But it’s still in the early  days.”  Robots with realistic human  featureswill be the ones that attract  buyers, according to Husson,  such as Kuri, a cute automoton  from Mayfield Robotics.  “The most interesting element  at CES concerning robots was  the ability for some of them to  try to understand human emotions  throughmultiple sensors,”  he said.  Kuri is designed as a home  help that uses its eyes to display  emotion. Its skills include the  ability to tell parentswhen their  children get home from school,  read bed time stories, show  owners what’s happening at  home when they’re out, and follow  them around.  But it also shows that home  robots aren’t yet skilled enough.  It can’t control smart home devices,  unlike LG’s Hub robot  which can turn on the washing  machine, and control autonomous  hoovers and lawn  mowers. And it doesn’t have  arms or hands, meaning it can’t  offer much assistance as it follows  its owner. Given that it offers  little more than a phone or  security camera, it will be hard  for consumers to justify Kuri’s  $699 (£575) price tag.  The shortfalls of Kuri were  evident in other robots at CES,  which could do little more than  blink, twitter amicably and  move vaguely like people. That  said, this year’s robots did have  one major advancement: being  fittedwith AI assistants, such as  Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s  Home. LG’s Hub was one of the  standout Alexa-based robots, as  were the Olly speaker and  Ubtech’s range of products.  Ubtech’s fleet of Amazonpoweredmachines  included the  humanoid Lynx robot that interacts  with expressions that alter  depending on the owner’s  mood. The Lynx can also move  its arms and legs, with skills including  dancing, taking a photo  and doing a workout. Also from  Ubtech was Cruzr, which is designed  for businesses and can  interact through Alexa and a  screen, as well as shake hands,  hug people and dance.  LG has not said how much  the Hub will cost, but the Lynx  could be as much as $1,000  (£825) when it is released later  this year. With Amazon’s Echo  speaker available for £149.99,  robotics companies will probably  need to give their AI robots  more than the ability to dance  in order to entice customers.  Other elements of the perfect  humanoid domestic robot,  which could be combined with  AI to create a convincing robobutler,  were on display at CES.  For example, there were numerous  robotic arms on display  at CES that can perform dexterous  tasks such as making a  cup of coffee or tea. There was  also a helpful robot that can  clean a barbecue grill autonomously,  and a laundry folding  machine.  Notably missing from the  show was the Google-owned  Boston Dynamics, which has  designed numerous robots that  can help in the home. For example,  the four-legged SpotMini  robotic dog can unload the dishwasher,  bring its owner a drink,  stand up when it falls and climb  stairs. If home help robots are to  become amulti-billion dollar industry,  tech companies will  need to combine this dexterity  with intelligence and voice  recognition.   

      Why are robots still so rubbish? was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178583-Why-are-robots-still-so-rubbish/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Why are robots still so rubbish?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178583-Why-are-robots-still-so-rubbish.
    More From World