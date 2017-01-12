Teach migrants in Britain

By Laura Hughes,

Migrants should be taught the importance of queuing in modern Britain, the Government’s integration tsar has said, as she warned that community cohesion is “not a two-way street.” Dame Louise Casey told MPs that too many migrants fail to understand the “basics” of British life, including when to be “nice” and when to put the rubbish out. She also suggested that migrants take more from British society than they give, saying that the process is not a “two-way street”. Her comments come after she published an 18-month review which recommended that migrants should swear an oath of allegiance as soon as they arrive in the UK. She found that the “unprecedented pace and scale of recent immigration” has had a significant impact on many communities. Speaking to MPs on the Communities and Local Government select committee, Dame Casey said she had found herself explaining basic British ways of life to a group of migrants from Eastern Europe. She said: “I thought it was interesting that they said that nobody had talked to them about our way of life here, about when to put rubbish out. “Nobody told them to queue, nobody told them to be nice, all those sorts of things.” We hadn’t been on it and I think as part of the package that would be no bad thing. “What is clear is we is that we ought to be more on integration, we should have been and we need to be.” Dame Casey also suggested that it has been a “mistake” not to be honest about the efforts people “coming in from the outside” need to make when they come to Britain. She said: “I don’t think it’s a two-way street. I think that’s a sound-bite that people like to say. “I would say if we stick with the road analogy, integration is like you have a bloody big motorway and you have a slip-road of people coming in from the outside.”What you need to do is people in the middle in the motorway need to accommodate and be gentle and kind to people coming in from the outside lane but we’re all in the same direction and we’re all heading the same direction. “There is more give on one side and more take on the other and that’s where we have successively made a mistake, which is where we’ve not been honest about that.” The Government advisor warned that her review found religious extremists infiltrating British schools with tactics uncovered during the Birmingham Trojan Horse scandal. She told MPs: “Yes, it is happening elsewhere. In terms of some of the things seen in what’s called the Trojan Horse, we did not find it very difficult to find things like segregation of girls, what I would describe as antiequal opportunities or antiliberal values.”

