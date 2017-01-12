Print Story
X

    • Teach migrants in Britain

      By OTHERS
      January 12, 2017
      Print : World
      Teach migrants in Britain

      By Laura Hughes, 

      Migrants should be  taught the importance  of queuing in modern  Britain, the Government’s integration  tsar has said, as she  warned that community cohesion  is “not a two-way street.”  Dame Louise Casey told  MPs that too many migrants  fail to understand the “basics”  of British life, including when  to be “nice” and when to put  the rubbish out. She also suggested  that migrants take  more from British society than  they give, saying that the  process is not a “two-way  street”.  Her comments come after  she published an 18-month review  which recommended  that migrants should swear an  oath of allegiance as soon as  they arrive in the UK. She  found that the “unprecedented  pace and scale of recent immigration”  has had a significant  impact on many communities.  Speaking to MPs on the  Communities and Local Government  select committee,  Dame Casey said she had  found herself explaining basic  British ways of life to a group  of migrants from Eastern Europe.  She said: “I thought it  was interesting that they said  that nobody had talked to  them about our way of life  here, about when to put rubbish  out. “Nobody told them  to queue, nobody told them to  be nice, all those sorts of  things.”  We hadn’t been on it and I  think as part of the package  that would be no bad thing.  “What is clear is we is that we  ought to be more on integration,  we should have been and  we need to be.”  Dame Casey also suggested  that it has been a “mistake”  not to be honest about  the efforts people “coming in  from the outside” need to  make when they come to  Britain. She said: “I don’t  think it’s a two-way street. I  think that’s a sound-bite that  people like to say. “I would  say if we stick with the road  analogy, integration is like  you have a bloody big motorway  and you have a slip-road  of people coming in from the  outside.”What you need to do  is people in the middle in the  motorway need to accommodate  and be gentle and kind to  people coming in from the  outside lane but we’re all in  the same direction and we’re  all heading the same direction.  “There is more give on  one side and more take on the  other and that’s where we  have successively made a  mistake, which is where  we’ve not been honest about  that.” The Government advisor  warned that her review  found religious extremists infiltrating  British schools with  tactics uncovered during the  Birmingham Trojan Horse  scandal.  She told MPs: “Yes, it is  happening elsewhere. In  terms of some of the things  seen in what’s called the Trojan  Horse, we did not find it  very difficult to find things  like segregation of girls, what  I would describe as antiequal  opportunities or antiliberal  values.”   

      Teach migrants in Britain was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178582-Teach-migrants-in-Britain/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Teach migrants in Britain" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178582-Teach-migrants-in-Britain.
    More From World