Is NHS a real problem for Theresa May?

      January 12, 2017
      By James Kirkup 

      Theresa May should be  content with today’s  PMQs, because it could  easily have gone a lot worse  for her.  Once again, the PM’s best  friend in politics today is Jeremy  Corbyn. The Labour  leader attracts a lot of attention  for his ideology, his principles  and ideas, much of it  critical. Less attention is paid  to his basic competence, his  mastery (or otherwise) of the  basic skills of politics that  matter regardless of your  ideas.  Those skills include marshaling  an argument that discomforts  and exposes your  opponent’s vulnerability. Corbyn  isn’t very good at that.  Today he failed to concentrate  his questions to May on  the most vital aspects of the  NHS performance crisis (especially  A&E admissions),  and to properly follow up on  the PM’s clanging dismissal of  problems there as “a small  number of incidents”. A more  nimble performer would have  seized the opportunity that remark  offered. Corbyn missed  it.  Corbyn’s limitations often  raise the question: what  would politics look like today  if Labour had a fully competent  or even impressive  leader? How much trouble  would May be in then? She’s a  Conservative PM with a  wafer-thin majority presiding  over an NHS that’s having its  worst winter in recent history  and, in the account of its own  chief executive, doesn’t have  the money it needs to function.  T  hat cannot be a comfortable  position, and Conservative  MPs know it: there were  glum, serious faces on the  benches behind May today.  Corbyn’s failure to make the  most of the chances he is  given is a minor comfort to  Conservatives, but it can’t  change the fact that the NHS  is turning into a major political  problem for May. If she  doesn’t get a grip on the  health service story soon,  even the Labour leader’s bumbling  will not save her from  the consequences.   

