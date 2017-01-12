Print Story
X

    • Russia sends more fighter jets to Syria despite draw-down

      By OTHERS
      January 12, 2017
      Print : World
      Russia sends more fighter jets to Syria despite draw-down

      There is a fragile ceasefire in place across the country  

       By Josie Ensor

       Russia has sent as many  as a dozen more fighter  jets to Syria, days after  President Putin’s announcement  that Moscow was scaling  back its military deployment  in the war-torn country.  Vladimir Putin declared  last week that Russia would  begin withdrawing forces following  a ceasefire deal between  the government and opposition.  However 12 Su-25s  were reported to have arrived  at Moscow’s base in the  coastal city of Latakia on  Monday, signalling its intention  to remain deeply involved  in the conflict.  Experts speculated that  the warplanes had been sent  to make up for the loss of its  rusting aircraft carrier Admiral  Kuznetsov, which was also  recalled. The Su-25s will be  used in an aerial campaign on  rebel-held territory around  Aleppo, according to pro-government  website al-Masdar.  Airstrikes from Russian and  Syrian jets were reported in  Aleppo’s western and southern  countryside on Wednesday  morning.  Russian warplanes are reported  to have conducted at  least 30 airstrikes on Syria’s  second city over the last 48  hours - double the number  they launched all last week in  this province. There is a fragile  ceasefire in place across  the country, however Islamic  State of Iraq and Levant (ISIS)  and Islamist group Jaish Fateh  al-Sham are excluded from the  truce.  The regime says it is only  striking territory under the  control of the rebels, however  the opposition refutes claims  they are present in some of  the areas being targeted.  Moscow has wrong-footed its  opponents before with announcements  of withdrawal  that never materialised. In  March last year, Putin declared  they had accomplished  their mission in Syria and announced  a drawdown of its  troops.  In the months that followed  however Russia ratcheted  up air strikes on Aleppo  in support of ally President  Bashar al-Assad, in a campaign  that cost the lives of  thousands of civilians. Russia’s  support, with airstrikes  and military advisers - along  with the boosting of its arsenal  and a naval base on the  Syrian coast - changed the  course of the civil war in  favour of Assad.  Russia’s Hmeimim base,  built in 2015, can accommodate  50 military aircraft, as  well as Mil Mi-24 gunships and  Mil Mi-8 support helicopters.  Last week an Israeli satellite  captured images of what was  said to be nuclear-capable  missiles stationed at  Hmeimim.  The SS-26 Iskander surface-  to-surface missiles can  reach 350 miles - meaning they  are in range of UK air base of  RAP Akrotiri in Cyprus. Igor  Sutyagin, a senior research  fellow in Russian studies at  think-tank RUSI, said: “Syria is  like a huge test area for Russia.  These missiles are a generational  step ahead of what it  had before.” 

      Russia sends more fighter jets to Syria despite draw-down was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178580-Russia-sends-more-fighter-jets-to-Syria-despite-draw-down/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Russia sends more fighter jets to Syria despite draw-down" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178580-Russia-sends-more-fighter-jets-to-Syria-despite-draw-down.
    More From World