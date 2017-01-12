KARACHI: On a direct complaint filed by a private bank against baseless allegations, Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Ghulam Mustafa Leghari has issued bailable arrest warrants against ARY news anchor Suleman Mirza, ARY News investigation head Asad Kharal and Karachi Stock Exchange Director Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi.

A complaint under the Pakistan Penal Code’s Section 200, including articles 500, 501, 502 and 34, was filed with the 7th Judicial Magistrate (South) against the three accused by the private bank’s authorised officer Ashraf Shahzad.

On October 1, 2016, the learned magistrate had referred this case to the District and Sessions Judge (South). Later, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) received this complaint from the court of sessions judge on October 3, 2016. The court recorded the statement of the authorised officer Ashraf Shahzad Ahmed on October 15, 2016, and ordered an initial inquiry.

In this order, the complainant was also directed to record the statements of his witnesses in the presence of the said magistrate (South). Later, the respected magistrate had presented his detailed inquiry report on November 1, 2016, after recording the statements of two witnesses.

On December 9, 2016, the court said in its observation that prima facie the case against the accused was filed under sections 500, 501, 502, 34, therefore, a Rs50,000 worth bailable arrest warrant would be issued against each complainant and the accused.

