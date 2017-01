Briefs

LAHORE: Robbers took away valuables from the house of senior journalist and Chairman Press Club Education Committee Ahsan Naaz in Defence. The robbers took away mobile phones, a laptop, an LED and other valuables worth tens of thousands rupees. Defence police have registered a case.

0



0







Briefs was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178562-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178562-Briefs.