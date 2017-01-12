KARACHI: Chairman Baig Group, Hon. Consul General of Yemen and former Advisor to PM on Textile Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has been declared the well dressed person of 2016 by the National Consul of Culture and Arts (NCCA), Pakistan, which is engaged in promoting arts, culture and fashion in Pakistan for the last 46 years.

This is the third time that Dr Baig has been conferred with this award. Some prominent recipients of the award are: business tycoon Mian Mohd Mansha, Mian Yousuf Salahuddin, MP Syed Naveed Qamar, TV anchor Hamid Mir, Dr Farhan Essa, actor Javed Shaikh, TV actor Faisal Qureshi, Zeba Bakhtiar, former FM Hina Rabbani Kher, Tahira Syed, former speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza, Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, actress Mahira Khan, model Nadia Hussain. Dr Baig appreciated the NCCA’s efforts for the qualitative assessment of western and traditional style clothes to promote fashion in Pakistan.

