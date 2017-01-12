ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it had reopened the case of Rs1.191 billion of withholding tax with K-Electric already collected by the company from consumers.

The FBR took the decision after the remarks made by Auditor General of Pakistan in the audit report that the matter needs attention for the reference of the FBR. Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah presided over a meeting of the committee here on Wednesday to examine the audit paras about the FBR for the year 2013-14.

Non-collection of sales tax to the tune of Rs4.16 billion was pointed out and the committee was told that two field offices of the FBR did not realise the sales tax relating from CNG stations and steel melters. The same was collected by three registered companies which was adjusted against their input liability depriving the government of revenue amounting to Rs4.16 billion for the year 2010-11 and 2011-12. The audit officials told the committee that the gas transmission and distribution company charge sales tax at the rate of 25 percent of the value of supply of natural gas to CNG stations and the rule 58 H says that the electric supply company shall charge and pay sales tax at the rate of six rupees per unit of electricity consumed by the steel melters, re-rollers and composite units.

The PAC directed the FBR to pursue the case of Rs2.85 billion that was in the courts of law. It asked the FBR to approach the Law Division to get permission for hiring reputed lawyers to pursue the case

FBR Chairman Nisar Muhammad Khan told the committee that the FBR has started the mechanism of audit in self-assessment scheme and has also taken steps to stop wrong adjustment through electronic system. “We have started such an electronic system in which the wrong adjustment is not possible,” he told the committee. He further told the committee that in current financial year, in sales tax input the claims received were less as compared with last year and it was due to improvement of system.

He said inquiries have been initiated against officers who did not show performance. “The FBR has initiated a programme with the assistance of the world Bank to improve the tax collection system and its PC-1 is completed at a cost Rs50 million

The PAC directed FBR to adopt a mechanism for clearance of inter-ministerial payments. It also directed FBR to provide details of disagreement of the FBR with Ministries/Division so that it could be resolved.

The audit officials told the committee that in eleven field formations of FBR, tax liability of 105 taxpayers was short assessed which resulted in excess determination of refund amounting to Rs3.96 billion.

