Petition against child labour

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit a summary of appointment of labour inspectors in the province.

The chief justice is hearing a petition against non-implementation of child labour laws. Earlier, advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of the petitioner that blatant violation of laws including Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004 and Punjab Restriction on Child Employment Act 2016 had been reported across the province. He said the government had been miserably failed to protect rights of children. A provincial law officer told the court that the government was taking effective measures to curb child labour. He said a summary for the appointment of labour inspectors was pending before labour secretary. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed the law officer to bring copy of the summary on Jan 20.

