IHC issues notices to concerned authorities for reply

Islamabad: Hundreds of Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails for petty crimes could get released if Pakistan’s foreign missions provide them with legal and financial assistance to them. As many as 40 Pakistanis were beheaded in the jails of Saudi Arabia in the last two months told a petitioner to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing in this matter here Wednesday issued notices to the ministries of interior, foreign affairs, overseas Pakistanis, law & justice and cabinet division for reply within 10 days time.

The petitioner Dr Farhat Javed Hashmi through her counsel Kokab Iqbal advocate adopted before the court that Pakistan’s foreign missions abroad were worthless as they pay no heed to the problems of Pakistani diasporas.

Hundreds of Pakistanis languishing in foreign jail could get released if their fines were paid. But the foreign missions neither provide them with financial and legal aid nor arrange their meetings with the families.

In last two months 40 Pakistanis were beheaded in Saudi Arabia and their dead bodies were not even handed over to the legal heirs. Advocate Kokab Iqbal argued before the court that Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2010 while deciding a matter had directed government to take steps for the Pakistani prisoners in foreign jails. The government then formed an inter-ministerial committee that virtually did nothing to address this issue.

An additional director of overseas Pakistanis Foundation sought time from the court to submit reply that court granted and put of hearing.

