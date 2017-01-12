LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has urged all the political parties to exhibit national approach on all the core matters. Talking to a delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said the government always saw the positive side of the criticism by the opposition.

Rajwana said the democratic process within the Jamaat-e-Islami was praiseworthy. He said provision of health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the government, adding that the masses would get relief through the ongoing health initiatives in the southern Punjab.

He said the Children’s Hospital and Kidney Centre, Multan, were great gifts from Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Later, provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana at the Governor’s House. The minister briefed him on the ongoing health projects in the province.

