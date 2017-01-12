Islamabad: Students of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will get their academic degrees on a fast-track basis, through a newly-established ‘Help Desk’ set up here at the University’s Examination Department (main campus).

This is a part of initiatives taken during the last two years on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddfiqui. According to Controller Examination, a separate Call Centre with universal number (051-111112468) has also been established in the department to attend the requirements and complaints of the students relating to their provisional certificates, transcripts and degrees. For this purpose, five call attendants will be available on all the working days from 8 am to 4 pm.

Both the Help Desk and the Call Centre will provide one-window services to sort out and settle the relevant matters relations to examination and degrees. The staff deputed at the Help Desk will assist the students to ensure that their applications with the required documents were properly submitted for issuance of degrees. By doing this, unnecessary communication between the University and students that resulted in waste of time will be avoided.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that this arrangement will help to curtail the problems and complaints of students to a great extent. The facility of the helpline will be available for all the students on country-wide basis. The university’s 44 regional offices are also being strengthened for this purpose.

