ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Justice (retd) Ali Nawaz Chohan, has directed the Islamabad Police to add sections 369-A and 370 in FIR as the child named Tayyaba had been sold and she was kept in slavery.

The NCHR chairman was hearing the Tayyaba torture case where police officials, child protection officials and doctors were present here on Wednesday.

The NCHR chairman took suo moto notice of Tayyaba torture case on December 30, 2016. The NCHR took notice in the light of Article 2(428)16 on a petition number 63/2016.

The NCHR chairman asked the police as to where they had kept Tayyaba. The Superintendent of Police, Islamabad, Dr Mustafa Kamal, said that they had lodged her in the Women Crisis Center where she was under police custody and fully protected. He said that she was in good condition but was suffering from mental stress. To a question, he was told by the police that a woman named Nadra had brought her. The chairman NCHR said that Nadra is a notorious lady and directed the police to minutely investigate the issue because it was bringing a bad name to the country.

He also directed to add sections 369-A and 370 as the child had been sold and was kept in slavery. Police have already submitted a report in the Supreme Court. There is evidence that the victim child was abused/tortured by the accused lady, said the report.

According to it, an incomplete challan against accused Mahin Zafar has been submitted before the trial court. The report said that Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurrum had hired Tayyaba as house maid against a monthly salary. Deputy Inspector General, Islamabad Police, submitted the report before the court.

Then, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of the Tayyaba torture case and ordered the district administration to conduct a fresh medical examination of the girl to verify her claim.

NCHR Coordinator Syed Ahsen Ayaz told ‘The News’ that he had gone to see Tayyaba in the Women Crisis Centre where she was in normal condition but under mental stress.

