ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said those setting up their own courts outside courts would get nothing except disappointment. “Those who had arranged fake court at containers should be afraid of Allah,” adding that the PTI would not get anything out of the Panama Papers case. Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court building, she said she was wondering what Imran Khan would do after the Panama Papers case as his politics was at stake.

She said the PTI leadership still had time to mend its ways and work for fulfilling the promises made with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s masses. Imran should get ready for accountability by the electorate as he could not run away from the court of masses, Marriyum added. She said Imran had claimed in the National Assembly that he had proof in his hands but failed to present the same before the SC. “Now Imran says that Panama Papers should be left aside and the prime minister’s speech in the National Assembly should be debated,” she noted. Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman said Imran wanted to disqualify the prime minister on the basis of allegations as he had failed to provide substantive arguments before the court.

Imran did not want to prove anything in the court but only to pressurise it for a decision according to their wishes, she said, adding that Imran was aspiring for disqualification for Nawaz against public aspirations. Talal Chaudhry taunted Sheikh Rasheed and advised PTI lawyer Naeem Bukhari to take advance fee from the party. Daniyal Aziz said the PTI did not foresee any opportunity for winning the next elections.

