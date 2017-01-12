Britain sets out legal basis for drone killings

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday set out the legal basis for drone strikes against terror suspects overseas, saying new technology meant some terror attacks were developing too quickly for traditional law enforcement to react.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright, the government’s top legal officer, said international law must adapt to “changing times” where social media was used to inspire and train militants within a short space of time.

The government’s policy has come under scrutiny since an unprecedented RAF drone attack killed two Britons fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria in August 2015.

In a major speech, Wright will set out how decisions are taken when Britain can act in “self-defence”, including assessments of the immediacy, nature and probability of the suspected attack.

“The situation we face today does not always allow for the possibility of using criminal law enforcement measures to stop attacks,” he will say, according to extracts of the speech obtained by AFP.

“We are a long way from being able to see troops massing on the horizon. Technology has made it easier for terrorists to carry out attacks. The law has to keep up with the changing times.”

The likelihood that there will be other opportunities to act that might “cause less serious collateral injury, loss or damage” is also a factor -- an acknowledgement of potential civilian deaths from drone strikes.

Other issues to be considered include whether the anticipated attack is part of a concerted pattern of continuing armed activity, and its likely scale.

The government must also consider the loss or damage likely to result from failing to act, Wright will tell the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Former prime minister David Cameron revealed the 2015 RAF drone strikes in a speech to parliament, saying it was Britain’s first such action in a country where it was not involved in military operations.

He said that one of the targets, 21-year-old Reyaad Khan, had been planning “barbaric” attacks in Britain on high-profile public events that summer.

British security services and counter-terrorism forces say they have foiled at least 10 attacks in Britain in the past two years.-

In early December, Britain announced it was to double its fleet of armed drones, agreeing a $127m deal for a new generation of US-made aircraft for the Royal Air Force. The defence secretary, Michael Fallon, said the government planned to arm the new Protector drones with advanced Brimstone missiles and Paveway laser-guided bombs.

Fallon’s ministry said the aircraft is being developed by the US firm General Atomics, which manufactures the Reaper drone at present in use in the US and UK air forces. The UK currently has 10 Reapers in service, which the Protectors are scheduled to replace in 2021.

“Britain faces ever-evolving threats and we must look at innovative solutions to stay ahead of our enemies,” Fallon said.

“Doubling investment in our unmanned air fleet will substantially enhance both the intelligence gathering and firepower of the RAF.”

The UK’s security partnership with the US is the deepest and most advanced of any two nations on earth. “This programme is part of a further strengthening which will help keep Britain safe and secure.” According to Janes, the British government announced initial plans in April to buy up to 20 of the new drones in a $528m programme lasting seven years.

The defence ministry said the Protector “will offer improved range and endurance, greater weapons capacity, automated take-off and landing and better resilience against the elements”.

Janes said Protector has a maximum endurance of more than 40 hours compared with the Reaper’s 27 hours, but a lower top speed and altitude - suggesting the UK is prioritising increased endurance and persistence in future operations. The use of British-made Brimstone missiles would significantly increase the firepower of the new drones. Predators and Reapers currently carry the inferior “Hellfire” missile. Fallon made the announcement at the annual Reagan National Defence Forum in California.

0



0







Britain sets out legal basis for drone killings was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178536-Britain-sets-out-legal-basis-for-drone-killings/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Britain sets out legal basis for drone killings" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178536-Britain-sets-out-legal-basis-for-drone-killings.