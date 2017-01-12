Farhan crashes out of Tournament of Champions

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top-ranked squash player Farhan Zaman crashed out of the $150,000 Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Terminal, New York, on Wednesday.

Farhan, ranked 47th, was thrashed by 38th ranked Declan James of England 4-11, 4-11, 10-12 in just 41 minutes in the first qualifying round.

Farhan was the only Pakistani player in the event. He will play Suburban Collection Motor City Open later this month and Three Rivers Capital Pittsburgh Open from January 31 to February 5.

Farhan will play Guggenheim Partners & EquiTrust Windy City Open, to be held from February 21 to March 1.

The top Pakistani player will then participate in Allam British Open in March. In April, he will play Gillen Markets Irish Squash Open. Farhan won only one event in 2016, Parco Roshan Khan Open in Karachi in April.

