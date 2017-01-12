KARACHI: Nine players have been given NOC to skip Pakistan hockey team’s training camp in Karachi, which begins from Thursday (today) at Edhi stadium, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Seven players are to participate in the Malaysian hockey league, while two are going to perform Umrah.

Informed sources said that some players of senior and junior strings wanted to play Malaysian hockey league and because the standard of this league is high, the PHF granted them leave. The players are goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas, Ammad Butt, Aleem Bilal, Muhammad Taufiq, Muhammad Irfan, Azfar Yaqoob and Faizan.

Arsalan Qadir and Faisal Qadir are to go for Umrah.

PHF had called 74 players for the training camp. Never before did PHF call more than 45 players for a training camp.

The training camp is being held for Pakistan’s senior team’s tour to New Zealand and Australia in March.

The arrangements for the players and the officials have been completed, sources at the stadium said.

They said that all players and officials would stay at the stadium’s hostel rooms and the hall.

The camp will continue till March 22 after which the selection committee will shortlist 35 players for the next phase of training.

Coach Khwaja Junaid said the juniors were ready for the seniors’ stage as their preparation was on its peak for the Junior World Cup, which they missed because India did not grant them visas. “We did not want to waste their preparation, so we inducted all 26 in the senior team’s training. They will be engaged, trained and groomed along with the senior players. Some of them might be picked for the senior hockey team,” Junaid said.

The coach said some players had been called on the basis of their performance in the domestic events.

He said that PHF wants to have a good pool of players, keeping in view the future requirements.

The players will start training from Friday (tomorrow). They have been directed to report to coach Ahmed Alam on Thursday.

