MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he, his players and even the club’s supporters will need to raise their game when arch rivals Liverpool visit Old Trafford this weekend.

“I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better, the fans they also can do better.

“I think now about Sunday. And Sunday I need to do better, the players they need to do better and the stadium they need to do better.”

0



0







Mourinho tells players and fans to step up was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178522-Mourinho-tells-players-and-fans-to-step-up/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mourinho tells players and fans to step up" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178522-Mourinho-tells-players-and-fans-to-step-up.