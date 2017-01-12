Print Story
MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he, his players and even the club’s supporters will need to raise their game when arch rivals Liverpool visit Old Trafford this weekend.
“I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better, the fans they also can do better.
“I think now about Sunday. And Sunday I need to do better, the players they need to do better and the stadium they need to do better.”