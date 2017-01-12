Judokas’ participation in Islamic Games in jeopardy

Govt to send maximum players to Baku, says PSB DG

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has not included judo in the list of the disciplines in which Pakistan will be featuring in the Islamic Solidarity Games, pencilled in for May 12-22 at Azerbaijan capital Baku.

The POA has ignored the discipline because of its differences with the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) in some legal areas.

The POA is of the opinion that the PJF did not fulfill the NOC’s legal requirements while holding its elections last year.

The issue was also discussed between POA’s secretary Khalid Mehmood and Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Tuesday.

Ganjera asked Khalid why judo had not been included and Khalid replied that the federation had not fulfilled some legal formalities.

The PSB, meanwhile, advised the PJF to write a letter to the POA so that its entries could be sent.

“Yes, we have advised the PJF to file a request with the POA,” Ganjera said to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

This correspondent also learnt that the PJF on Tuesday informed POA about the details of its elections and Pakistan’s prospects in the Islamic Games.

Pakistan has medals chances in judo at the Islamic Games. Pakistan is ranked ninth out of 22 Islamic countries in Asia and 12th out of 38 Islamic countries in the world.

Pakistan’s Japan-based judoka Shah Hussain, who featured in Rio Olympics last year, has a solid medal chance. Young Qaiser Khan is also a talented athlete.

The PJF has proposed four men and as many women players for the Islamic Games.

Interestingly, the PJF elections, held last year, were observed by the International Judo Federation’s (IJF) representative. On the eve of the elections a couple of POA’s representatives held a meeting with the IJF’s observer and informed him about the NOC’s differences with the PJF.

The PJF was one of the three federations — Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Cycling Federation were the others — who were re-inducted into the Olympic fold through an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reached in Lausanne at the end of 2015, just a few months before the POA’s elections.

Meanwhile, Genjera said that the government wanted to ensure maximum participation of Pakistani players in the Islamic Games.

“Irrespective of medal chances, the government will try to send maximum number of athletes to Baku so that they can get exposure and gain some confidence,” Ganjera said.

“It takes a lot of time to enable athletes to win medals at major events, but we try to ensure participation of maximum athletes in South Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games,” Ganjera added.

The proposed disciplines of POA are athletics, basketball, boxing, handball, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weight-lifting, wrestling (both freestyle and Greco-Roman) and wushu.

The POA also wants to send a zurkhaneh team, but it will not be financed by the PSB because there is no recognised federation of the discipline.

The PSB also wants to send a para-athletic side to Baku and has told the POA for sending its entries for the purpose.

As per the POA proposal, approximately 200-member contingent of Pakistan will go for the Islamic Games.

Genjera said that the participation would cost Pakistan Rs51 million. “But we have just Rs10 million in our hands and we have already written to the government to release the remaining amount,” Genjera said.

A plan is also being made to transport Pakistan’s contingent through Qatar Airways.

The PSB DG said that the preparatory camps had been initiated. “Majority of the camps have been started,” the PSB DG said.

He also disclosed that the issue of foreign coach for taekwondo had already been resolved, while wrestling and volleyball federations had been told to seek coaches. “We have sufficient funds at our disposal for hiring foreign coaches and will try to provide coaches to the federations which need them,” said Ganjera.

In 2013 Islamic Games in Indonesia Pakistan made a token participation because of the conflict between the PSB and the POA over the issue of national sports policy.

This correspondent tried to contact POA secretary Khalid Mehmood but his mobile phone was off.

