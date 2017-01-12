KARACHI: The non-playing captain of Pakistan’s Davis Cup team hopes to take advantage of hard courts and change the history against Iran in the Group-II tie next month.

Pakistan face Iran in Islamabad in Asia/Oceania Group-II next month in Islamabad. Pakistan lost to Iran in its home tie (first round of Group-II) in 1997.

“The home tie Pakistan lost to Iran in 1997 in Islamabad was played on clay courts, which is the favourite surface of Iran as they only have clay courts in their country,” said Rashid Malik.

He added that it was wrong to face Iran on clay surface but this time “we are testing them on hard courts and due to home advantage we are confident we will win this tie. “My strategy is to go with Aqeel and Aisam,” said Rashid.

When asked if they would try Aisam in singles — he did not play any singles match last year — he said they would discuss this before the tie. “I will hold matches between Abid Ali Akbar, Aisam and Aqeel during the camp to test their fitness, endurance, and temperament for five sets. Then we will devise our playing strategy,” said Rashid. Aisam has showed his intention to play the singles too against Iran. Aisam has won 59 matches in Davis Cup — 35 in singles and 24 in doubles. These are all highest for Pakistan. He did not play any singles match in the Davis Cup ties in 2016.

0



0







Rashid hopes to beat Iran in home tie was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178517-Rashid-hopes-to-beat-Iran-in-home-tie/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rashid hopes to beat Iran in home tie" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178517-Rashid-hopes-to-beat-Iran-in-home-tie.