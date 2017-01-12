Pacquiao still in talks to fight Jeff Horn

MANILA: WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao is still in talks with his American promoter on whether to fight Australian Jeff Horn, a spokesman for the Filipino fighter-turned-senator said on Wednesday.

Pacquiao’s promoter, Bob Arum has been widely quoted in international media as saying that the Filipino dubbed “Pac-Man” will get into the ring with 28-year-old Horn on April 22.

But Pacquiao’s spokesman told AFP the match still has to be confirmed.

“We don’t have confirmation on that yet because we are still going to discuss that with Bob Arum,” the spokesman quoted Pacquiao as saying in response to the reports.

Pacquiao, 38, has previously parlayed his sporting fame into a career in politics, getting elected to the influential Philippine Senate last year while still continuing to box professionally.

