Waheed looks to retain Habib Memorial Golf title

KARACHI: All eyes will be on local favourite Waheed Baloch, who will be looking to defend the coveted title in the 6th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament which tees off here at the picture-perfect Karachi Golf Club from Thursday (today).

Defying top title contenders like Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal and Muhammad Munir, Waheed gave a stunning performance in the previous edition of the prestigious tournament to win the crown in 2016.

This year the Karachi pro will be among the key players at the 54-hole tournament which offers a lucrative prize basket of Rs5.1 million.

Hosted by Bank AL Habib, the tournament features almost all the top professionals of the country. The sponsors provide an appearance money of Rs100,000 to each of the top five nationally-ranked players.

Prior to the main tournament, there is a two-day competition for local KGC caddies and professionals who were unable to make the cut for the three-day contest.

This tournament is played in the memory of legendary banker, Rashid. D. Habib, who was also a keen sportsman and an ace Golfer with great contribution to the development of game of golf in Pakistan.

Among the top professionals taking part in the tournament this year are Shabbir, Munir, Matloob Ahmed and Shahid Javaid in a field of over 100 golfers from all across Pakistan.

