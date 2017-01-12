Head sets sights on elusive big score

BRISBANE: The No. 4 slot in Australia’s ODI side has opened up with the selectors leaving George Bailey out of the squad for the five-match series against Pakistan.

Travis Head could well be the batsman promoted up the order in the opening ODI at the Gabba on Friday (tomorrow), though the uncapped Chris Lynn and the returning Glenn Maxwell, who hasn’t played an ODI since June, are also in contention.

“Yeah, there’s great opportunity at the minute,” Head said after Australia’s training session on Wednesday, when asked if the dropping of Bailey and the opener Aaron Finch represented a changing of guard in the ODI team. “I guess they rewarded me a little bit [after] some okay performances in South Africa. I was able to get some back-to-back scores but probably wasn’t able to get that big score that I was looking for, so yeah, given an opportunity in this series, I’ll be looking to do that.”

Head passed 30 three times in five innings on the tour of South Africa, but only made one half-century. He did better in the home series against New Zealand in December, though, with scores of 52, 57 (off 32 balls) and 37 in the three ODIs. The failure to stretch those scores into something even more substantial, though, rankles with Head. In all, he has passed 30 nine times in 14 ODI innings but has only managed a highest score of 57.

“Little bit satisfied, little bit disappointed I wasn’t able to go on and get a bigger score [against New Zealand],” he said. “I think I had the opportunity to do that in a few games and wasn’t able to do that, so if I get my opportunity come couple of days’ time I’ll be definitely looking forward to it. I’m in good form and I feel really good, batting really well in the nets and, yeah, looking forward to getting back out there.”

In recent times, Head’s offspin has become a useful second string. He has bowled in 11 of his 15 ODIs, picking up six wickets, and has taken wickets in each of his last three Big Bash League matches with the Adelaide Strikers.

