Inzamam hints at changes in team

Jang Inter-Media Cricket League prize distribution ceremony held

RAWALPINDI: Chief selector Inzamamul Haq on Wednesday hinted at changes in the national cricket team for the next series.

The former Pakistan captain was speaking at a reception organised by TopCity to honour the winners and participants of the Jang Inter-Media Cricket League.

Inzamam said for the time being there was need for some changes in the current national team and “these will surely come in the next series”.

Pakistan were whitewashed in the three-match Test series against Australia and there have been calls for changes in the team after such a poor result.

Commenting on the retirement issue of Test captain Misbahul Haq, Inzamam said Misbah is a very good player and as captain he has earned many achievements.

“Senior players have been serving the country since long. They are our heroes and we must respect them even if they don’t perform in some matches. Cricket is a team sport and everyone has to perform to achieve positive results,” he said.

“Misbah is one of the most successful captains of Pakistan. We should wait for his return. We will then sit with him and talk to him on this subject. I think we should give senior players a respectable way to complete their careers.”

In response to a question regarding performance of Salman Butt, Inzamam said the left-handed opening batsman was playing well these days. “Salman’s performance in first-class cricket has been very good.

We will consider him for the next selection. If he is selected it will be good for the whole squad.”

Speaking about Mohammad Amir, the former Pakistan batting great said though the paceman could not perform to the expectations, still he is a good player. “He is a good bowler and if we feel that there are shortcomings in his bowling action then they could be worked out.”

Inzamam said there was no need to send a replacement for Sarfraz Ahmed as back-up wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was already with the one-day squad in Australia.

Sarfraz has returned home to be with his ailing mother.

The chief selector said Sarfraz was a key player and his absence was a great loss to the team. He said the selection committee had already sent an extra player to join the squad and there was no need to send another replacement.

“Mohammad Rizwan has a few tours to his credit but hasn’t played much because of Sarfraz. Now he is getting a chance to play for the country.”

Inzamam said the five-match ODI series beginning on Friday (tomorrow) and this year’s ICC Champions Trophy were crucial for Pakistan. “If we put on a poor display, we may be forced to play the qualifying round for the next World Cup. We cannot afford that and that is why we have tried to select those players who have some experience,” he said.

Pakistan are currently eighth in the ICC One-Day International rankings.

TopCity’s Chief Executive Officer Kunwar Moiz Ahmed Khan and sportspersons expressed their satisfaction over the successful organising of the Jang Inter-Media Cricket League.

The reception was also attended by Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Ali Akbar besides a large number of cricket lovers and organisers.

Jang team’s captain Syed Amjad Ali received a shield and a cash prize of Rs100,000 for finishing as the champions.

Manager Marketing Jang Nadeem Faazil said: “We have tried to arrange a get-together for media men under the umbrella of the Jang Group.”

He also thanked the management of TopCity and Star Marketing for sponsoring the tournament.

Nadeem added that the main objective of the event was to attach media person to sports as well.

TopCity’s Marketing Manager Atif Syed also gave away cash prizes and shields to the men of the matches.

0



0







Inzamam hints at changes in team was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178510-Inzamam-hints-at-changes-in-team/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Inzamam hints at changes in team" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178510-Inzamam-hints-at-changes-in-team.