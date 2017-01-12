Pakistan hope to reverse tide in one-day series

Eyeing direct qualification for World Cup 2019,

the tourists need to avoid a whitewash against Australia

KARACHI: When Pakistan last played a One-day International series in Australia, they were easily swept aside by the hosts in a 5-0 whitewash.

This year, Australia are threatening to deal similarly with the hapless tourists after crushing them 3-0 in the recently-concluded Test series.

However, Pakistan cannot afford yet another humiliating series defeat.

It’s not just a question of a series loss against Australia as there could be bigger repercussions for Pakistan if they go on to lose all the matches of the ODI series which gets underway at the Gabba from Friday (tomorrow).

Pakistan have sets their sights on direct qualification for World Cup 2019 when they take on the in-form reigning world champion and number-one ranked Australia in the ODI series.

The Pakistanis are presently in serious danger of failing to qualify directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over tournament in the United Kingdom as they are sitting in eighth position on 89 points – two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies.

Hosts England and the seven highest-ranked sides on the ICC ODI Team Rankings as on 30 September 2017 will qualify directly for the event proper to be held from 30 May to 15 July 2019. The four bottom-ranked sides will be joined by six teams from the ICC World Cricket League in the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 and the top two sides will complete the 10-team World Cup line-up.

To, at least, maintain their pre-series ranking points, Pakistan need to win one match of the series, while victories in more than one match will earn them crucial points.

If Pakistan win two matches, then they will join Bangladesh on 91 points but will be ranked behind their Asian rivals by a fraction. In the scenario of Pakistan winning the series, they will move ahead of Bangladesh and, as such, will enhance their chances of qualifying directly for the event they won in Australia in 1992.

On the other side of the coin, Australia will retain their pre-series points if they win the series 4-1, while it will concede one point if they win 3-2. Australia can fall from the top pedestal but to make it happen, Pakistan will have to win by 4-1 or better. However, considering that Australia lead Pakistan 33-16 on a head-to-head in their backyard, including 15 wins in 19 ODIs this decade, this looks highly improbable.

The ODI team rankings, unlike the Test rankings, are updated after each match and the ODI predictor function is available here.

Meanwhile, third-ranked India take on fifth-ranked England in a three-ODI series starting in Pune January 15. While India will be aiming to narrow the gap with second-ranked South Africa, England will be targeting an upward movement.

India can rise to as high as 114 points if they sweep the series, but if the series result is reversed, then England can move up one place to fourth and India can slide to fifth.

In the ICC ODI Player Rankings, newly appointed India captain Virat Kohli has number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa firmly within his sights. The Delhi batsman, who led India to victory in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2008 in Malaysia, trails the South Africa star by 13 points.

David Warner, who destroyed Pakistan’s bowling in Sydney, is ranked third — just two points behind Kohli. England’s Joe Root is seventh, whereas Pakistan’s highest-ranked batsman is Babar Azam in 15th position.

Mitchell Starc, who was the Player of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, will start as the highest-ranked bowler in the upcoming One-Day International matches. He trails New Zealand’s number-one ranked Trent Boult by 13 points.

England’s Adil Rashid will start in fifth position, India’s Amit Mishra will begin in 12th spot and 39th-ranked Wahab Riaz of Pakistan is his side’s highest-ranked bowler.

