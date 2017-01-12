Within less than a decade, some 12 multinational companies (MNCs) in the sector have entirely ceased their operations and exited Pakistan, while the remaining 24 MNCs have reduced their manufacturing operations to a considerable low level owing to inefficient capacity utilisation. In statistical terms, the exit of pharmaceutical companies throws a huge investment down the drain and creates a gap of some $18 million in the medicinal market, while affecting more than 1,000 households directly in terms of unemployment, job insecurity and unused capacity.

Unfortunately, most of the manufacturing and production facilities in Pakistan are entirely underused and have become non-competitive in relation to the industry benchmark followed in the region. Being on the verge of total collapse, the pharmaceutical industry needs government support more than ever.

Syed Ovais Akhtar

Karachi

