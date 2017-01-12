Traffic situation in Karachi is getting worse day by day. Incidents where patients get trapped in traffic congestion have become very common. The major reason of traffic jams is lack of civic sense in drivers. Drivers do not follow traffic rules. They change lanes abruptly, driver in fast speed, overtake other vehicles carelessly, etc.

Traffic jams are affecting the lives of the people. The traffic police should take a serious action to solve the serious problem of traffic congestion.

Ibrahim Fateh

Turbat

