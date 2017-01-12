The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) has suggested that the government should take urgent steps to save the textile industry from an unwanted collapse. The industry is an important sector of the country’s economy; it is the largest manufacturing industry in Pakistan. Textiles comprise 57 percent of Pakistan’s export revenues. It is the largest forex earning sector which is providing millions of jobs in urban areas. However, in the recent years, textile exports have declined significantly. In the fiscal year 2014-2015, textile exports were recorded at $11.625 billion, while in the year 2015-2016 exports reached at $10.395 billion after dropping by 10 percent. Overall, textile exports continue to fall since the last six years.

Thirty out of seventy percent of large textile units located in Punjab are closed due to scarcity of energy. This is a very serious situation as Bangladesh and Vietnam continue to eat up Pakistan’s share in the international market due to decline in exports. The textile sector is going down for long, but the government has not taken any meaningful step. Most factories that have been permanently shut down were small or mid-sized plants unable to bear the extra cost of prolonged power outages. On the other hand, big factories have invested in their own power, including diesel generators, to cope with the electricity deficit. The government should take significant measures to ensure the growth of textile exports and sustain the employment provided by the sector.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

0



0







Fall of exports was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178495-Fall-of-exports/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fall of exports" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178495-Fall-of-exports.