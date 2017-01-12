Out of pension

Print Story
X
-
Out of pensionJanuary 12, 2017Print : Newspost
One wonders at the wisdom behind the decision to shift EOBI pensions’ payment to Bank Alfalah. The bank is creating a lot of problems for pensioners. After multiple visits to the bank, one was finally able to get the new Alfalah EOBI card. However, even on January 10, no pension was credited into the cardholder’s account.
All helpline of the bank were busy and nobody was available for guidance. This is the worst example of customer care service. Is there anyone to look into the matter?
Naseer Akhter
Lahore