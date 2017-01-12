Keeping in view the alarming rate of people suffering from hepatitis, the approval by the Punjab government to procure hepatitis medicines for public sector hospitals and provide them to patients free of cost is commendable. Viral hepatitis affects millions of people worldwide causing acute and chronic liver disease.

Since around 20 million people in the country have been suffering from this viral disease and most of the people are unaware that they are carriers of this deadly virus therefore, it is hoped that the government along with the civil society will be sincere in its efforts to spread awareness regarding the prevention and management of this disease. Efforts should be carried out to save future generations of Pakistan from this deadly disease. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by actions.

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

